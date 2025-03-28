Valencia Boss Provides Fitness Update On Sadiq Ahead Mallorca Clash

Valencia head coach Carlos Corberán expects Umar Sadiq to be available for Sunday’s LaLiga clash with Real Mallorca.

The Nigeria international returned from international duty on Thursday.





Sadiq was not part of the team’s training session on Friday (today) due to viral infection.

Corberán however declared the striker will join his teammates in training on Saturday.

“Sadiq was at the Ciutat Esportiva yesterday working and getting back into the swing of things, but he couldn’t train today due to a fever. Everyone else is fine. Sadiq should train tomorrow,” Corberán was quoted by the club’s official website.

The 28-year-old joined Los Che from another Spanish club Real Sociedad in January.

The forward has scored four goals in eight league appearances since his arrival at the club.

The former Rangers player won LaLiga Goal of the Month award for March this week.

Corberán stated that he is delighted to have Sadiq at the club.

“I understand the debates. I feel fortunate to have him on the team. Just as I feel fortunate to have him, and the broad group I have at my disposal,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



