NPFL: Akwa United Boss Boboye Targets Winning Run To Escape Relegation

Akwa United head coach Kennedy Boboye says it is important for the Promise Keepers to win their remaining matches in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, this season.

The former champions moved out of the relegation zone following Thursday’s 2-0 home victory over Niger Tornadoes.





The Uyo club sit in 16th position with 37 points from 31 matches.

“I really want to congratulate my players, they played with great determination and commitment. You can see that the confidence level is very high and we want to maintain that in all the remaining matches,” Boboye told the club’s media.

“We are not yet done with the season, this result has taken us out of the drop zone and we still have seven matches to play before the end of the season.

“Our target is to ensure we go for maximum points in each of the remaining matches, we have to fight for every available point at home and at away games because that is the only way we can achieve our target.”

Akwa United will next be in action on Wednesday, April 2nd when they will engage Mighty Jets Feeders in a President Federation Cup Round of 32 fixture.

By Adeboye Amosu



