Can The Super Eagles Qualify For The 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Topics Discussed in Video;

*Review Of The Super Eagles’ Matchups Against Rwanda And Zimbabwe

*What Are The Chances Of Nigeria Qualifying For The 2026 FIFA World Cup?

*Assessment Of Coach Eric Chelle’s Debut As Super Eagles Boss

USEFUL LINKS

2026 WCQ: South Africa’s Possible Points Deduction Will Be Resolved In Coming Days –Broos

2026 WCQ: Don’t Write Off Super Eagles –Unuanel Warns South Africa, Benin, Others

