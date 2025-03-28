Osimhen In Fitness Race For Besiktas Vs Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen is facing a fitness race ahead of Galatasaray’s crucial Turkish Super Lig clash with Besiktas.

Besiktas will host Besiktas in the Istanbul derby at the Tupras Stadium on Saturday.





Osimhen was substituted in the 86th minute of Nigeria’a 1-1 draw with the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old is now battling to be fit for the clash with Old Gunnar Solkjaer’s men.

The striker is currently the top scorer in the Turkish top-flight with 20 goals.

He has also scored eight goals in his last five league outings for the Turkish Super Lig champions.

Galatasaray have won their last three league games against Besiktas.

They are top of the standings with 71 points from 27 matches, a massive 27 points clear of fourth-placed Besiktas.

