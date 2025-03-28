Nwabali Set To Quit Chippa United This Summer

Chippa United are expected to sell Stanley Nwabali at the end of the current campaign, reports Completesports.com.

According to Kickoff, Chippa United are looking to reinforce their squad this summer, and believed selling Nwabali will help them achieve the objective.





The Chilli Boys have reportedly lined up two goalkeepers as replacement for the Nigeria international.

The 28-year-old joined Chippa United from Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, outfit Katsina United three years ago.

Nwabali is currently ranked among the best goalkeepers in the South African League.

The goalkeeper was linked with a move away from Chippa United last summer after his impressive displays for Nigeria at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire where the Super Eagles came second.

He instead signed a new three-year contract, and was also made Chippa United captain.

By Adeboye Amosu



