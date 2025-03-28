5 Teams That Blew World Cup Tickets After Strong Starts

Nigeria’s Super Eagles’ hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup suffered a major setback following their disappointing 1-1 draw with the Warriors of Zimbabwe in Uyo on Tuesday.

While the Super Eagles dropped points, South Africa defeated Benin Republic 2-0 in Abidjan and now have 13 points—five points clear of both Rwanda and Benin Republic (eight points each) and six points ahead of Nigeria.





However, as history has shown, early dominance in World Cup qualifiers does not always guarantee a ticket to the tournament. Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI highlights five teams that, like South Africa, once led their World Cup qualifying groups but ultimately missed out.

CÔTE D’IVOIRE (Lost 1994 World Cup qualification ticket to Nigeria)

Then-reigning African champions (AFCON 1992 winners) Côte d’Ivoire were drawn alongside Nigeria and Algeria in the final qualifying stage for the 1994 World Cup.

The Ivorians began their campaign with a 1-1 draw away to Algeria before securing a 2-1 home win against Nigeria. They followed up with a narrow 1-0 victory over Algeria, courtesy of a late Joel Tiehi strike.

However, their hopes were crushed after a crushing 4-1 defeat to the Super Eagles in Lagos. With one match left, Côte d’Ivoire needed Nigeria to lose to Algeria to qualify.

Nigeria, second in the group with four points, needed just a draw against already-eliminated Algeria to secure their first-ever World Cup ticket. The Super Eagles held Algeria to a 1-1 draw, finishing level on five points with Côte d’Ivoire but advancing on superior goal difference.

GUINEA (Lost 1998 World Cup qualification ticket to Nigeria)

In the final qualifying round for the 1998 FIFA World Cup, Guinea were drawn alongside Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Kenya.

Guinea started impressively, beating Kenya 3-1 at home and securing a 2-0 away victory against Burkina Faso. Meanwhile, Nigeria began with a 2-0 win over Burkina Faso but dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Kenya.

However, Guinea’s campaign collapsed after back-to-back losses: 2-1 to Nigeria in Lagos and 1-0 to Kenya in Nairobi.

Their qualification hopes depended on Nigeria losing to Kenya, but goals from Sunday Oliseh, Emmanuel Amuneke, and Wilson Oruma secured a 3-0 win for the Super Eagles, sending them to France ‘98.

Final standings: Nigeria (13 points), Guinea (12), Kenya (10), Burkina Faso (0).

LIBERIA (Lost 2002 World Cup qualification ticket to Nigeria)

Led by the legendary George Weah, Liberia were on the brink of qualifying for their first World Cup, topping their group with 12 points after five matches—five ahead of second-placed Nigeria.

However, back-to-back defeats to Nigeria (2-0 in Port Harcourt) and Ghana (2-1 in Monrovia) derailed their campaign.

Despite a final-day 1-0 win over Sierra Leone, Liberia needed Nigeria to drop points against Ghana. But the Super Eagles convincingly defeated Ghana 3-0 to secure qualification for their third consecutive World Cup.

Final standings: Nigeria (16 points), Liberia (15), Sudan (12), Ghana (11), Sierra Leone (4).

TUNISIA (Lost 2010 World Cup qualification ticket to Nigeria)

Tunisia were in prime position to qualify for the 2010 World Cup, leading a group that included Nigeria, Kenya, and Mozambique.

The Carthage Eagles began strongly, winning 2-1 away to Kenya and 2-0 at home against Mozambique. Meanwhile, Nigeria drew 0-0 with Mozambique before thrashing Kenya 3-0.

When Tunisia and Nigeria clashed, the first leg ended 0-0 in Tunis, while the return fixture in Abuja finished 2-2.

Tunisia needed wins against Kenya and Mozambique to secure their ticket, and they edged Kenya 1-0 in Tunis. However, disaster struck in their final match as they lost 1-0 away to Mozambique.

Nigeria, meanwhile, beat Mozambique 1-0 and then came from behind to defeat Kenya 3-2 in Nairobi, snatching the World Cup spot.

Final standings: Nigeria (12 points), Tunisia (11), Mozambique (7), Kenya (3).

FRANCE (Lost 1994 World Cup qualification ticket to Bulgaria)

France’s failure to qualify for the 1994 World Cup remains one of the most dramatic collapses in football history.

Drawn alongside Sweden, Bulgaria, Israel, Austria, and Finland, the French were heavy favourites to qualify.

After a poor start—losing 2-0 to Bulgaria—France went unbeaten in seven matches (six wins, one draw) and needed just one point from their final two home games against Israel and Bulgaria.

In a shocking turn of events, France lost 3-2 to Israel, conceding twice in the final seven minutes. Despite another chance to qualify with a draw against Bulgaria, they once again faltered, conceding a heartbreaking 90th-minute goal to lose 2-1.

Final standings: Sweden (15 points), Bulgaria (14), France (13), Austria (8), Finland (5), Israel (5).



