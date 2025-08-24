Eze’s Signing Should Worry Odegaard –Ex-Liverpool Star

Jamie Redknapp is excited to see what Eberechi Eze can bring to Arsenal and believes Martin Odegaard may be a little worried for his place despite his status as captain.

Eze was given an incredible reception as he was presented to the Emirates crowd ahead of Arsenal’s rampant 5-0 victory over Leeds in the club’s first home game of the Premier League season.

Tottenham had looked to have wrapped up an agreement for Eze before Arsenal hijacked Spurs’ deal at the 11th hour, with the England international joining for a fee of £67.5million to become the Gunners’ seventh signing of the summer.

Eze has put pen to paper on a four-year contract, with the option of a fifth year, and will take over the No.10 shirt, most recently worn by Emile Smith Rowe.

There remains some uncertainty as to where exactly Eze could slot into Mikel Arteta’s starting XI given the 27-year-old can operate on the left flank or more centrally as a traditional No.10 – which is where he played for Palace last term.

Odegaard currently occupies that role at Arsenal and has made the position his own across his four-and-a-half year stay in north London.

But on the back of a somewhat disappointing campaign for Odegaard last season, Redknapp feels the Arsenal skipper could be fearing for his spot – and the Norwegian’s shoulder injury against Leeds may well open up an opportunity for Eze.

Looking ahead to Arsenal’s trip to champions Liverpool next weekend, Redknapp said in his post-match analysis (via Metro): “It just shows you the importance of signing Eze because, right now, they need him and I wouldn’t be surprised if he starts at Anfield.

“If you think about it, [Noni] Madueke will probably go back out onto the right.

“Eze is going to be brilliant there and the No.10 shirt just feels right on him.

“He played No.10 at Palace and it just feels like he deserves this. He did such a great job at Palace and this is now his big opportunity and he’s got unfinished business.”

According to Redknapp, Eze could pose a ‘problem’ and potentially take Odegaard’s place should he force his way into Arteta’s starting lineup over the coming weeks.

“He’s a fantastic player, he’s played for his country,’ the ex-Liverpool, Tottenham and England midfielder added.

“He is going to flourish there and I would like to see him in the positions where he is able to make things happen.

“I feel, right now, that the one player who would be under a little bit of pressure… and if I thought two years ago that I’d be saying this, I would have thought I was crazy… but I think the captain will be looking, thinking, “He might be a problem for me”, because if he gets in then it might be hard for Odegaard to take back his place.”



