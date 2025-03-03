FA Cup: Aina, Awoniyi Feature As Nottingham Forest Beat Ipswich On Penalties

Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi were in action as Nottingham Forest reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup thanks to a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win over Ipswich Town on Monday night.

Aina was in action for 90 minutes while Awoniyi was taken off for Chris Wood with eight minutes left in the game.





Matz Sels was the hero for Forest, as he denied Jack Taylor after the first nine penalties were all converted, sending Forest through to the last eight for the first time since 2022.

The encounter was taken to penalties after the scores were level at 1-1 following 120 minutes of football.

George Hirst nodded Ipswich in front in the 53rd minute before Ryan Yates drew Forest level in the 68th minute.

Both sides pushed hard for a winner but could not found a way through before it was settled via spot kicks.

Forest will now take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the quarter-finals.

The Reds will be looking for a first FA Cup title since the 1958/1959 season.



