Morrison: Awoniyi Doesn’t Read The Game Like Wood At Nottingham Forest

Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison has advised Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi to learn to read the game to improve his goal-scoring prowess and be on the same level with Chris Wood at Nottingham Forest.



Recall that the Nigerian international has been playing second fiddle to Wood in the striking position at the club.



His reoccurring injury has also slowed down his chances of playing regularly at Nottingham Forest.

However, reacting to his performance against Ipswich in Monday’s FA Cup victory, Morrison, in a chat with the BBC, stated that Awoniyi must read the game like Wood does.



“Taiwo Awoniyi doesn’t read the game like Chris Wood does. You can see he’s a striker coming back to full fitness.”







