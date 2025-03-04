Super Falcons Forward Wins Liga F POTM Award

Super Falcons forward Monday Gift has won the Spanish Liga F’s Player of the Month for February, reports Completesports.com.

Monday was recognised for her impressive displays for UDG Tenerife during the month under review.





The 23-year-old scored two goals in three league appearances in February.

The former FC Robo Queens star was on target against Sevilla and Valencia.

Her international teammate, Rinsola Babajide also scored in both games.

Monday beat Real Madrid’s Alba Redondo, Barcelona’s Caroline Hansen, Ainhoa Marin (Deportivo La Coruna), Ane Azkona (Athletic Club ), Ari Mingueza (Granada) and Elba Verges (Eibar) to the award.

She has scored 10 goals in 18 league appearances for Tenerife this season.

It would be recalled that Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade won the inaugural edition of the award.

Another Nigerian, Edna Imade has also won the individual accolade this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



