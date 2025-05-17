FA Cup Final: Eze’s Strike Vs Man City Lands Crystal Palace First-Ever Trophy

Eberechi Eze was the hero for Crystal Palace as his first half strike secured a 1-0 win against favourites Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

It is Crystal Palace’s first-ever major trophy in their 119 years history.

The Eagles’ FA Cup triumph qualifies them for next season’s UEFA Europa League – it will be their debut appearance in major European competition.

In their previous two appearances in the FA Cup finals in 1990 and 2016 they lost to Manchester United on both occasions.

This is the first time City would go trophyless under Pep Guardiola since his first season in charge.

The Cityzens have now lost back-to-back FA Cup finals after losing 2-1 to Manchester United in last season’s tie.

Despite being on the back foot in the early part of the game, Crystal Palace took the lead less than 20 minutes into the first half as Eze finished off a swift counterattack move.

Also Read: 2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Seek Bronze Compensation Vs Young Pharaohs

City had the chance to draw level with less than 10 minutes left to play in the first half but Omar Marmoush saw his penalty saved by Dean Henderson.

In the 58th minute, Daniel Munoz, who had set up Eze for the opener, thought he had doubled the lead but the goal was ruled out for offside.



