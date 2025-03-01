FA Cup: Man City Avoid Scare To Overcome Plymouth

Manchester City avoided a scare to defeat struggling Championship club Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

Plymouth went into the contest on the back of a shock fourth round win against Liverpool.





They then took the lead on 38 minutes through Maksym Talovierov before Nico O’Reilly equalised for City in one minute of first half stoppage time.

O’Reilly got his second of the game to put City 2-1 ahead before Kevin De Bruyne added the third goal in the 90th minute.

At the Vitality Bournemouth overcame Wolverhampton on penalties to reach the next round.

After regulation time and extra-time ended 1-1, Bournemouth proceeded to win 5-4 on penalty shootout.



