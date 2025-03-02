NPFL: Sanni Laments Kwara United’s Loss To Sunshine Stars

Kwara United head coach, Tunde Sanni has expressed disappointment with his team’s defeat to Sunshine Stars.

The Harmony Boys went down 4-2 against their hosts at the Remo Stars Stadium Ikenne on Saturday.





Kwara United conceded early in the encounter, but responded swiftly and even took the lead at a point before capitulating again.

Ahmadu Liman bagged a brace for Sunshine Stars, the second player to achieve the feat this season.

Kwara United got their goals through Adeshina Gata and Wasiu Alalade.

Sanni admitted that his team didn’t defend well in the game.

“We have never conceded this many goals since the beginning of the league. I am confused and not happy with the outcome of the game,” the gaffer said after the game.

“Look at the goals we conceded; I can’t explain what went wrong. I don’t feel right at the moment.”

By Adeboye Amosu



