Balogun: Rangers Started Poorly Against Motherwell

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has condemned Rangers’ 2-1 loss against Motherwell in Saturday’s Scottish Premier League game.



The Nigerian international, who was frustrated with the team’s performance, told the club’s website that the players started the first half on a shaky.



Balogun also blamed Rangers lack of consistency to their loss against Motherwell.



“The dressing room is probably as flat as our first half was. That’s where the whole truth in the game lies, I think. If we start a game of football like that at Ibrox, again, after Wednesday night [vs Kilmarnock] where I thought the team showed great character, I think it’s only right you get a certain reaction from the crowd.

“There’s a lot of disappointment, and I don’t think I have to say it, it’s quite obvious. If you believe in this club and you’ve been let down many times. After a performance like that, there are sounds you hear, and you then know you’re far off it,” the Germany-born Nigerian said in an interview with the club’s official website.



“We go into every game with targets and with a plan, but I think we just started way too slow; we just had no urgency, no intensity in the way we play. Individual mistakes come into play as well, but how we respond to them has been a theme all through the season.



“Overall, we lack consistency in our performances. We consistently make the same mistakes. We need to raise our standards massively, and that’s pretty much it. It hurts that we’re so far from consistency. There’s not too much to say. We have to correct it. We’ve said we have to bounce back, but how many times do we have to say it?” an angry Balogun concluded.







