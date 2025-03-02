Tella: Bayer Leverkusen Won’t Give Up On Title Chase

Nathan Tella says Bayer Leverkusen won’t give up in their fight to win a second consecutive Bundesliga title.

Xabi Alonso’s side thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday night.





Tella opened scoring for Die Werkself in the 26th minute of the thrilling encounter.

It was the Nigeria international’s second league goal of the campaign.

The holders are still eight points behind leaders Bayern Munich despite the win.

The former Southampton winger said they are not ready to concede the title to Vincent Kompany’s men despite the gap.

“There are still eight points. Everything is possible. If we focus on what we can do, there are no reasons why we can’t keep increasing the pressure,” the 25-year-old was quoted by German news hub, BILD.

Leverkusen will now shift attention to their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Bayer Munich.

By Adeboye Amosu



