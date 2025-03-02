‘He Wanted To Play The Ball’ –Blackburn Coach Reacts To Dennis’ Red Card Vs Norwich

Blackburn head coach, Valerien Ismael, has disclosed that he won’t blame Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis for the red card he received against Norwich in Saturday’s Championship game.



Recall that the Nigerian international received his marching orders in the 30th minute of the game after a double foul on Benjamin Chrisene.



Reacting after the game, Ismael told the club’s website that Dennis only competed for the ball.



“In the second half, the red card changed everything. I think we switched, we had momentum, and the red card happened, and we conceded, but with five minutes to go, we were able to come back with something, and it feels like a win.

“This is the mentality we need. A no-regret attitude,” the former Watford coach said in an interview with the club’s official website.



“We gained more freshness and energy when we made the change, but then we got the red card. From my side, what I saw, he [Dennis], didn’t really touch him [defender].



“He wanted to play the ball, to compete for the ball, but that happened. It is what it is. We are ready to deal with these situations,” the 49-year-old concluded.











