Nathan Tella got a very good rating while Victor Boniface had an average score in Bayer Leverkusen’s 4-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.

In the rating that was some by Get German Football, Tella got seven out of 10 and Boniface had five.





Tella was on target for Leverkusen in the big win against Frankfurt, latched onto a defence-splitting Granit Xhaka pass and slotted home after 26 minutes.

It was Tella’s second goal in 19 Bundesliga games this season.

For Boniface, who replaced Tella in the game, it was his 14th appearance for the German Champions.

Leverkusen cut Bayern Munich’s lead in the Bundesliga back to eight points ahead of the sides’ Champions League last 16 clash, courtesy of the comfortable win against Frankfurt.



