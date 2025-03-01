Bundesliga: Tella Stars As Bayer Leverkusen Thrash Eintracht Frankfurt

Nathan Tella scored the curtain raiser as Bayer Leverkusen claimed a dominant 4-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt at the at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday night.

Tella hit target four minutes before the half hour mark after he was set up by former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.





The goal was the 25-year-old’s second in the Bundesliga this season.

It was Xhaka’s seventh league assists for Die Werkself in the current campaign.

Tella was replaced by his international teammate Victor Boniface 13 minutes from time.

Nordi Mukiele and Patrick Schick also scored to hand the Bundesliga champions a 3-0 lead.

Hugo Ekitike reduced the deficit for Frankfurt, before Aleix Garcia restored the three-goal lead.

Leverkusen now have 53 points from 24 games, eight points adrift league leaders, Bayern Munich.

By Adeboye Amosu



