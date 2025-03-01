NPFL: Ufere Rallies Enyimba Fans To Revive Club’s Glory

Enyimba’s glory days will return with the unwavering support of the club’s loyal fans, according to People’s Elephant midfielder Chinedu Ufere, Completesports.com reports.

Ufere made this declaration ahead of Enyimba’s NPFL Matchday 27 away fixture against Niger Tornadoes.





Amid struggles this season, concerns have grown over the two-time African champions’ apparent decline, with the nine-time Nigerian league winners at risk of missing out on next season’s CAF interclub competitions.

However, Ufere believes Enyimba’s resurgence is on the horizon, insisting that the passionate backing of the fans, as the team’s ‘12th player’, can propel them back to dominance.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s crucial encounter in Lafia, the midfielder expressed gratitude to the fans and assured them of the team’s commitment to restoring past glory.

“I just want to say thank you to the fans for their support throughout this difficult period,” Ufere said.

“We promise to do what it takes to bring the club back to its glory days.”

Enyimba have endured an inconsistent campaign, including a rare 1-1 comeback home draw against Niger Tornadoes in the first stanza, with Ufere himself scoring the equaliser.

Despite the challenges, he remains optimistic that a turnaround is imminent, starting with the showdown against the Ikon Allah Boys at the Lafia City Stadium.

“For our match in Lafia against Niger Tornadoes, we are determined and will go all out to ensure we return with points,” Ufere assured.

“We want to bring joy back to our fans and restore the club’s glory.”

Enyimba sit 12th in the NPFL standings ahead of Sunday’s clash, while Niger Tornadoes occupy 8th place.

By Sab Osuji



