NPFL: Injury-Free Pillars Delight Yaro Yaro Ahead of Rangers Clash

Kano Pillars interim manager, Ahmed Garba (Yaro Yaro), has told Completesports.com that he is delighted his squad has no injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s NPFL matchday 27 clash against reigning champions, Rangers, at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

Pillars stunned Rangers with a thrilling 4-3 victory at the Cathedral, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, during the reverse fixture on matchday 7, handing the Flying Antelopes their first home defeat of the season.





Also Read: NPFL: Enyimba To Axe Underperforming Players In Squad Overhaul

Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu’s Rangers are seeking revenge in Kano, but Pillars’ interim technical boss, Ahmed Garba, who won the 2003 CAF Champions League with Enyimba, is buoyed by the full availability of his squad ahead of the crucial encounter.

“We don’t have any injury worries in the team,” Garba told Completesports.com ahead of Sunday’s fixture.

“All the players are available; no injuries, no suspensions. We will have our full squad ready for the match – Ahmed Musa, Shehu Abdullahi, Rabiu Ali – all of them. This makes me happy because I know it will be a very tough game.”

Yaro Yaro added: “Rangers are a very strong team; you can see their position on the table. Since we defeated them at their home in the first round, they will come here looking for revenge, which will make the game even tougher.

Also Read: NPFL: Ilechukwu Slams Rangers’ Wastefulness Despite 3-0 Win Over Sunshine Stars

“For us, we are preparing and believing that Allah will crown our efforts with victory on Sunday.”

Sunday’s fixture will be Ahmed Garba’s sixth game in charge since Usman Abdallah’s suspension. He has won three, drawn one, and lost one of his last five matches—a run that has strengthened his case for permanent appointment as Pillars’ substantive technical adviser.

Pillars sit 6th on the NPFL table with 39 points, while Rangers are 4th with 41 points heading into Sunday’s showdown.

By Sab Osuji



