NPFL: Ilechukwu Slams Rangers’ Wastefulness Despite 3-0 Win Over Sunshine Stars

Fidelis Ilechukwu, Technical Adviser of Rangers International, has criticised his Coal City Flying Antelopes’ performance despite their 3-0 victory over Sunshine Stars of Akure on Wednesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, Completesports.com reports.

Bashir Usman struck twice in the 25th and 28th minutes, while Kingsley Maduforo added a third before half-time, giving the reigning champions a commanding lead at the break.





With such a strong first-half performance, fans expected the seven-time champions to pile on more goals in the second half.

However, that was not the case, as Rangers squandered several scoring opportunities, much to the frustration of their gaffer.

And ‘The Working One’, as Ilechukwu is fondly called, did not hold back in expressing his displeasure over his players’ wastefulness.

“In as much as we won the game, I’m happy because we got the three points in the bag,” Ilechukwu began.

“But I must say, this isn’t the best of Rangers. We had the advantage of converting the chances we created, but we failed to do so.”

The former MFM FC, Plateau United, and Heartland coach emphasised the dangers of his team’s profligacy in front of goal.

“In football, if you create chances and fail to convert them, you start to fear for the next game,” he said.

“The way we wasted opportunities today – just like in our last match against Abia Warriors in Umuahia – was very painful.

“I’m beginning to have doubts, but I don’t want to lose confidence in the team. However, I’m not happy with the way we approach certain situations. Sometimes, you know what to do, but you lack the means to execute it.

“That’s just the truth. It’s a technical language for those who understand it.”

Ilechukwu was visibly irritated when asked to respond to Sunshine Stars coach Bala Usman’s assertion that Rangers “weren’t wonderful today.”

“We beat him 3-0. His team was worse, so he has no right to talk about Rangers,” Ilechukwu retorted.

“We’re third on the Premier League table, and we beat you 3-0, so you have no business criticising us. We’re ‘Super Stars’ compared to Sunshine Stars, so we won’t take that from anyone.

“We’re still the defending champions—are you aware? We’re still the best team, and the best coach is still standing and talking. You understand?

“There are some things you just don’t say. So, we won’t accept that.”

