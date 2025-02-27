NPFL: Ogunbote Hails 3SC Draw At Enyimba As ‘Priceless’ Result

Gbenga Ogunbote, Technical Adviser of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), has described his team’s 1-1 draw against Enyimba in Wednesday’s NPFL matchday 26 clash as a “priceless one,” Completesports.com reports.

Sodiq Ibrahim gave the visitors an early lead, finding the net past goalkeeper Ani Ozoemena 15 minutes after kick-off.





However, the People’s Elephant fought back and equalised three minutes before half-time through Ekene Awazie.

Ogunbote, fondly called Oracle, expressed satisfaction with the hard-earned point.

“Enyimba may take it lightly against other teams, but when it comes to playing us (3SC), you always see their best,” Ogunbote said after the fiercely contested encounter.

“I think it was a good match. Both teams did justice to the game and the NPFL.

“But right now, we cannot determine the exact significance of this point in the NPFL title race.

“What I can say at this moment is that it is a priceless point. Without it, only God knows where we would have been on the log.”

The result keeps Shooting Stars second in the standings with 42 points, one ahead of third-placed Rangers, who have 41 points. Remo Stars remain runaway leaders with 51 points.

Ogunbote, who has previously managed Enyimba, Sunshine Stars, and Rangers, admitted his players were wasteful in front of goal.

“We were a little bit wasteful in the first half. We should have wrapped up the game early. But sometimes, your best moments don’t give you the best results,” he said.

“We have to take the positives, learn from our mistakes, and work to avoid them in future games.”

The experienced tactician reaffirmed 3SC’s continental ambition for the season.

“At the beginning of the season, our target was to secure a continental slot. If anything better comes, of course, we will gladly take it. But our ultimate goal remains securing a continental ticket,” Ogunbote stated.

