NPFL: Win Over Remo Stars Will Boost Nasarawa United Relegation Fight — Salisu

Nasarawa United head coach Salisu Yusuf says Wednesday’s home win against Remo Stars will boost his team’s chances of escaping relegation.

The Solid Miners defeated Daniel Ogunmodede’s side 1-0 courtesy of Anas Yusuf’s first half strike.





It was the forward’s 14 league goal of the campaign.

Yusuf praised his players for their solid performance in the game.

“It’s a great result for us today, despite the tight schedules before this game,” Yusuf told the club’s media.

“We only had two days to train before this game because we needed to manage the fatigue.

“Within those few days, I tried to imprint my game plans into players.

“We got our goal through a high press. I think the team has great potential to grow.

“We will work on our team cohesion so that the players will understand themselves better.

“We respect Remo Stars as the league leaders, but if you observed very well today, they couldn’t create any goal scoring opportunity throughout the game.

“I am so proud of the performance of the boys today against the league leaders.

“The mandate to me is to rescue the team from being relegated, and I believe that is achievable.”

Nasarawa United moved to 17th position on the table following the win.

The Lafia club will be away to Abia Warriors in their next game on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



