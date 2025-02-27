NPFL: Mangut Laments Plateau United Players’ Nervousness In Win Over Bayelsa

Plateau United Technical Adviser, Mbwas Mangut, says that his players were very nervous and anxious in front of goal, hence their marginal 1-0 home win against Bayelsa United in the NPFL matchday 26 game at the New Jos Stadium Zaria Road, on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

Ahmed Umar Farouk scored the eventual match-winner in the 72nd minute, giving the home fans something to celebrate. However, Mangut believes the winning margin could have been bigger if not for his players’ nervousness and anxiety in the final third.





Also Read: NWFL: Remo Stars, Edo Queens, Rivers Angels Maintain Unbeaten Streak

“It was a difficult game. But we thank God for the three points,” Mangut told reporters after the game.

“We expected the game to be this tough because Bayelsa United shared the points with Nasarawa United in their last game and are naturally expected to throw everything into the game today.

“Again, their position on the table is not good, they are just one step ahead of us, so we knew they would come here to throw everything at us.

“But unfortunately, our players happened to be in a hurry. There was anxiety in front of goal. They were nervous too. We created chances time and again but they couldn’t take them until that late hour. And I think the boys deserved the victory.”

The win moves Plateau United to 15th place in the NPFL table with 31 points, offering some relief to Mangut, a former assistant coach of Rangers during Abdul Maikaba’s tenure as Technical Adviser.

Also Read: Troost-Ekong: Winning AFCON Title My Ultimate Goal

Mangut also emphasised that no team in the Nigerian Premier League can be considered a pushover anymore.

“With due respect, Bayelsa United are a solid side. You could see so many games they have on the way. You can’t take any credit away from them,” Mangut submitted.

“Yes, we created more chances than them today, but I think they are not a pushover team. There’s no pushover team in the Premier League now, not at all.”

By Sab Osuji



