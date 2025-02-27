Troost-Ekong: Winning AFCON Title My Ultimate Goal

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong hopes he will get the chance to win the Africa Cup of Nations title, reports Completesports.com.

Nigeria came close to winning the title last year, but lost 2-1 to hosts Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in the final.





Troost-Ekong enjoyed a memorable tournament as he netted three times, and also claimed the Player of the Tournament prize.

The centre-back won bronze medal in his first appearance at the AFCON finals in Egypt 2019.

The Al Kholood of Saudi Arabia defender is looking forward to claiming the title at the next edition in Morocco.

“I’ve been there three times now. bronze medal, silver medal but I haven’t had the chance to win it so that’s my ultimate goal and that’s how much it means to me and to all the kids growing up in Africa and Nigeria,” he told talkSPORT.

Troost-Ekong however acknowledged the difficulty of winning the competition.

“We face challenging things but for the past three tournaments, I’ve seen constant improvement. I think the climate is very difficult and that’s something you have to adjust to,” Troost-Ekong added.

“For players at any level, it makes it even harder to win it. I think that’s why you see players like Mohammed Salah, and experts who have gone on to win the tournament always talk of the difficulty that comes with it.”

By Adeboye Amosu



