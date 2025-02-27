Rangers Boss Hails Dessers’ Work Ethic In Comeback Win Vs Kilmarnock

Rangers new manager Barry Ferguson has praised Cyriel Dessers work ethic after the Nigerian international bagged a brace in Wednesday’s 4-2 win at Kilmarnock.

Dessers ended a run of five consecutive games without a goal by netting twice in the away win.





It took his tally in the Scottish Premiership to 10 this season.

Ferguson, who recently replaced Phillipe Clement expressed his admiration for Dessers.

“I like Cyriel. He’s got a brilliant work ethic.

“He frustrates you at times, he lost the ball a couple of times but what he brings is a brilliant work ethic and he led the line exceptionally well and there’s a real player in there.”

Despite the win Rangers are still in second place behind Celtic in the league table.



