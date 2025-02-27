Dessers: Rangers Showed Character In Win Over Kilmarnock

Cyriel Dessers says Rangers showed their character in the 4-2 comeback win over Kilmarnock at the Rugby Park on Wednesday night.

The hosts raced into a 2-0 lead inside 14 minutes, but Rangers fought back to take maximum points.





Vaclav Cerny reduced the deficit before Dessers fired a double after the break.

Nedim Bajrami sealed the win with a late strike.

“It was a weird game,” Dessers told Rangers TV.

“If you look at the start, this cannot happen to us. We have had some emotional days so that was maybe in the legs.

“But if you see the way we reacted, with the mentality and character we showed, we can be happy with the win as this is a tough place to come to.

“At half-time the gaffer told us that we were still in the game through Vaclav’s goal.

“We fought back in the last 15 minutes of the first half and then we had to continue that, which we did.

“It was a very nice second half.”

Dessers stunning second goal was his 20th of the season.

The Nigerian international was delighted to reach the milestone, but insists he was on auto-pilot when his shot hit the net.

Dessers added: “I have a very good relationship with Ridvan and he knows the types of runs I like to make.

“His ball was perfect and I faced the goal and I wasn’t even thinking, it was like I was on auto-pilot.

“It was a nice moment and an important goal.

“We have to take confidence from this and we showed we can play football, now we need to find consistency.

“Today is a good start but we have to build on this, but if we can keep up this intensity then we can do beautiful things.

“Saturday against Motherwell, we want to give the fans something back.”

By Adeboye Amosu



