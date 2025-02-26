Dessers Bags Brace As Rangers Overcome Kilmarnock In Six-Goal Thriller

Cyriel Dessers bagged a brace as Rangers defeated Kilmarnock 4-2 in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night.

It is now 10 goals, two assists in 25 games in the Scottish topflight for Dessers this season.





Also, the 30-year-old has netted 17 goals across every competitions this term for the Glasgow giants.

Heading into the game against Kilmarnock, the former Cremonense striker has not scored in five consecutive games.

But he ended his goals drought as he scored on 53 minutes to bring the scoreline to 2-2 after Kilmarnock had raced to a 2-0 lead following two quick goals on 11 and 14 minutes.

The Super Eagles striker then put Rangers 3-2 ahead in the 62nd minute.

Despite the win Rangers still occupy second place on 59 points while league leaders Celtic are on 72 points.



