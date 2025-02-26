Liverpool Extend Lead After Win Vs Newcastle As Arsenal Slip Up Again In Title Race

Liverpool extended their lead in the Premier League table to 13 points after beating Newcastle United 2-0 at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister pushed the Reds closer to a 20th league title.





Arne Slot’s men took the lead on 11 minutes thanks to Szoboszlai who took on Luiz Diaz’s pass with a first-time shot to fire into the back of the net.

In the 63rd minute the Reds went 2-0 ahead as Salah found Mac Allister in the area, who scored with a well taken shot.

Arsenal’s title hopes suffered another setback following their 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Both Arsenal (54 points) and Forest (48 points) maintained their positions in the league table in second and third spots respectively.

Super Eagles stars Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi featured for Forest as the former played for 90 minutes while the latter came on with five minutes left.

Mikel Arteta made only one change in the Arsenal side that lost to West Ham at the Emirates with Jorginho replacing Thomas Partey.

It was a game of very few scoring chances with Arsenal’s best opportunity falling to Ricardo Calafiori whose 24th minute effort came off the post.

Chris Wood went close for Forest in the second half but saw his left-foot palmed away by David Raya.

At Old Trafford, 10-man Manchester United recovered from an early setback to beat Ipswich Town 3-2 and end a run of two straight matches without a win.

Ipswich had the opener in the fourth minute as Jaden Philogene tapped into an open net after a mix-up between Patrick Dorgu and Andre Onana.

From being behind in just four minutes into the game United scored two quick goals in four minutes to go 2-1 up.

First a Sam Morsy own-goal pulled Ruben Amorim’s side level on 22 minutes before a point-blank Matthijs de Ligt finish made it 2-1.

With three minutes left in the first half January transfer signing Patrick Dorgu was shown a straight red card.

Ipswich took advantage of the sending off as Philogene got his second two minutes into first half stoppage time to make it 2-2.

But in the 47th minute United led again thanks to Harry Maguire who arrived in the middle of the box and headed powerfully past Alex Palmer from Bruno Fernandes’ corner.

The win took United to 14th place on 33 points while Ipswich occupy 18th on 17 points on the log.

In other fixtures Erling Haaland returned to Manchester City’s starting line-up after recovering from injury and got the only goal in the 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur while Brentford and Everton played 1-1.



