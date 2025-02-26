Napoli Want Quick Solution For Osimhen — Manna

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has said the Partenopei want to resolve Victor Osimhen’s future as soon as possible.

Osimhen was loaned to Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray last September after failing to secure a move to Chelsea.





The 26-year-old is expected to be sold in the summer with the Premier League likely to be his destination.

Manna said Napoli want to ‘find a solution as quickly as possible”

“Victor is always going to be a hotly-debated topic and not just on the transfer market,” Manna told Sky Sport Italia.

“He is an appetising player for clubs, he has a clause and everyone knows this, we are working to find a solution as quickly as possible, so that we can avoid what happened last year.”

The Nigeria international is expected to be sold for around €75m in the summer.

