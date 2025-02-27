Close Menu
    Haaland Equals Van Nistelrooy’s EPL Feat

    James Agberebi

    Erling Haaland equaled Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Premier League feat after bagging the only goal in Manchester City’s 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur.

    Haaland returned to City’s starting line-up after recovering from injury and helped the Cityzens to the win.


    The 24-year-old scored the only goal of the match in the 12th minute, taking his tally in the top-flight to 20 in 26 appearances.

    Haaland is only the second player ever to score 20+ goals in each of his first three Premier League seasons, after Van Nistelrooy from 2001-02 to 2003-04.

    The Norwegian goal helped City move up to fourth place on 47 points in the league table.


