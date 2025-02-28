Dessers Thrilled To Work With Rangers Legend Ferguson

Cyriel Dessers is excited with the chance to work with Rangers legend Barry Ferguson, reports Completesports.com.

Ferguson was named Rangers’ interim manager this week following the sacking of Belgian Philippe Clement.





The 47-year-old masterminded the Light Blues thrilling 4-2 victory over Kilmarnock at the Rugby Park on Wednesday night.

Dessers bagged a brace for Rangers with Vaclav Cerny and Nedim Bajrami also on target for the Scottish Premiership giants.

The Nigeria international said Ferguson’s appointment bodes well for the rest of the season.

“I’ve seen him (Ferguson) in the Hall of Fame, obviously,’ Dessers was quoted by Daily Mail.

‘I know what he did for the club – five league titles, five Scottish Cups, all these things, so that speaks for itself.

“He’s a big name at this club, a big personality and it’s good that he’s around now.

‘‘He knows the club through and through, he knows what the fans want, what the club is all about and he’s just trying to bring that to us.

‘Obviously some (of the current players) have been around for a long time, they know this as well, but I think it’s good to hear it from him (Ferguson) as well.

‘He’s a Rangers legend. In all the staff, I think we have some players who have been very important for Rangers.

‘They know the club, they know the little things, they know how the fans feel. That’s also what they try to bring to the group, that’s what we try to take from them, learn from that and try to take it and convert it on to the pitch.’

By Adeboye Amosu



