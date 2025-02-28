NPFL: Enyimba To Axe Underperforming Players In Squad Overhaul

Enyimba are taking steps to arrest their current slump in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, season with a planned overhaul of the playing squad, Completesports.com reports.

Enyimba are believed to have too many players whose commitment to the team is in question, as well as several perceived ‘rookies’ who do not add value to the club’s quality and ideals.





The People’s Elephant crashed out of the 2024/2025 CAF Confederation Cup at the group stage and have struggled in their domestic campaign. The nine-time Nigeria League champions currently sit 12th in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) table with 35 points.

Following a disappointing goalless draw against Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) in Wednesday’s NPFL matchday 26 clash, the club’s hierarchy held a ‘showdown’ meeting with players and technical officials inside the Enyimba Stadium dressing room.

Completesports.com understands that the club’s management, led by former Nigeria international and current FIFA/UNICEF Ambassador, Nwankwo Kanu, has empowered the coaches to sanction players whose commitment is in doubt.

As a result, the coaches led by the Coach, Stanley Eguma, convened a crucial technical meeting where at least nine players were recommended for different levels of sanction.

“Three players were recommended for outright dismissal,” an official privy to the meeting, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed.

“Another three players were warned, while some accused of feigning injury have been given a two-week ultimatum to recover or face the exit door.

“There is also a recommendation for a change in the team’s captaincy.

“The coaches have submitted their recommendations to the management, who are expected to act on them after the NPFL matchday 27 fixture against Nasarawa United,” the official added.

By Sab Osuji



