FA Cup: Guardiola Wary Of ‘Tricky’ Plymouth Argyle

Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City players not to take Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle lightly in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday.

The Cityzens have just the FA Cup still to play for in terms of silverware after the collapse of their Premier League title defence and their elimination in the UEFA Champions League defeat by holders Real Madrid.





Plymouth, who are in the Championship relegation zone, shocked Premier League leaders Liverpool 1-0 in the fourth round.

Ahead of this weekend’s encounter Guardiola said his players must be at their best to see off Plymouth.

“We played many times in the Carabao (League) Cup and the FA Cup against lower league teams and always they are tricky,” he said in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“What these teams do, they do really well. And if you are not ready you are in trouble. We have a chance to arrive in the last eight of the FA Cup again and we want to do it.”

On the future of some of his experienced players, the former Barcelona coach said they would have an important role next season.

“There are players here that are over 30 and they will be part of the future of this club,” he said.

“Except Kevin — Kevin and the club will decide in the future — the others have contracts and next season I expect them to be here. They are going to help us.

“We cannot do it just with the new ones or the old ones. We have to be all together… It’s really, really important at the end of the season, the next season.

“I count with Gundo (Gundogan, 34), I count with Berni (Bernardo Silva, 30), I count with all the players that have a contract. They are there. I have no doubt about that.”



