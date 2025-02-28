2026 WCQ: Don’t Ignore NPFL Players –Lawal Advises Eric Chelle

Former Nigerian international Dimeji Lawal has urged the Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, to include a few of the quality players in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in the list of players who will be invited for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe next month.



Recall that Chelle since arriving in Nigeria, has visited a few league centres to watch NPFL matches.



However, Lawal, in a chat with Completesports.com stated that the NPFL players could prove worthy additions to the Super Eagles.

“I am delighted that Eric Chelle has visited some league venues to watch our NPFL matches and I am sure he must seen one or two quality players that can play a key role for the Super Eagles in the qualifying campaign against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.



“Yes, the two games are must-win encounters but there is nothing wrong if the Super Eagles head coach decides to put his trust in them. No doubt, the list will be dominated by foreign players but we should not ignore the NPFL players.



“We have seen what some of them have done for the team in the past and I know Eric Chelle will want to give them a chance to prove their worth.”







