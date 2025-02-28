Close Menu
    ‘It’s Frustrating’ — West Brom Boss Laments Ajayi’s Injury

    Adeboye Amosu

    West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Mowbray says losing Semi Ajayi to another injury is a big setback for the club.

    Ajayi, who only returned from a previous injury will be sidelined for several weeks after suffering a hamstring injury.


    The Nigeria international came off in the 41st minute of the Baggies 2-0 victory over Oxford United last weekend.

    Albion confirmed the centre-back’s latest injury on Thursday and revealed he will now enter a period of rehabilitation.

    “It’s disappointing for him, frustrating for him and for us. He’s got all the qualities to be a really talented player,” Mowbray told a press conference ahead of his side’s clash with Leeds United.

    “He has got real confidence in his mobility to defend so it allows us to play a higher line and try and keep the opposition away from our goal.

    “He will be a loss. A blow to us but we wish him a speedy recovery and we will get on with it with the fit players. We have to push on.”

    The 31-year-old has made 14 league appearances for West Brom this season.

