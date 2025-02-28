NPFL: Sunshine Stars Give Technical Crew Three-Game Ultimatum

The management of Sunshine Stars has handed a three-match ultimatum to the club’s coaching crew following a poor run of form.

This decision was reached after an extensive assessment of the team’s performance since the beginning of the second stanza of the season.

Sunshine Stars have managed to secure only seven points out of a possible 21 in the second half of the 2025 NPFL season.

The management has made it clear that both the coaching crew and other backroom staff must improve their performance in the next three games or face sanctions.

The Owena Waves lost 3-0 to holders Rangers in their last game on Wednesday.

They will host Kwara United at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



