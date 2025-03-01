Scotland: Dessers On Target In Rangers’ Home Defeat To Motherwell

Cyriel Dessers was on target in Rangers’ 2-1 defeat to Motherwell at the Ibrox on Saturday.

Luke Armstrong gave Motherwell the lead after nine minutes following an error by Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland.





Another poor defending allowed Tom Sparrow to fire home a second on the half hour mark.

Dessers reduced the arrears early in the second half with a fine finish after Ridvan Yilmaz’s quick ball over the top.

The forward was denied a second few minutes later after he was flagged offside.

The 30-year-old has so far scored 11 goals in 26 league appearances for the Gers this season.

Rangers pushed for an equaliser but couldn’t find it as they lost three in a row at home for the first time since 2012.

Centre-back Leon Balogun made his return for Rangers in the game after his injury layoff.

Balogun took the place of Robin Propper after the break.

Motherwell also paraded their Nigerian import Moses Ebiye in the game.

Ebiye came in for Armstrong two minutes after the hour mark.

By Adeboye Amosu



