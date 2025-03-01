NPFL: Sunshine Stars Floor Kwara United In Six-Goal Thriller

Sunshine Stars eased their relegation worries following a thrilling 4-2 victory over Kwara United at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne on Saturday.

Ahmadu Liman gave Sunshine Stars the lead after 11 minutes.





Kwara United stunned the hosts with two quick goals through Adeshina Gata and Wasiu Alalade.

Gata equalised in the 22nd minute, while Alalade gave Tunde Sanni’s side the lead for the first time in the game five minutes later.

Sunshine Stars fought back with Olaniyi Saheed slotting the ball into his own net two minutes after the half hour mark.

Liman restored Sunshine Stars’ lead in first half stoppage time.

The midfielder completed his hat-trick two minutes after the break.

Bala Abubakar’s side moved to 16th position on the table with 31 points.

Six matchday 27 fixtures will be played on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



