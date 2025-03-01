New Law To Curb Goalkeeper Time-Wasting Approved

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has approved a new law that will tackle goalkeeper time-wasting.

Thw new law states that a goalkeeper holding the ball for more than eight seconds will be punished with a corner for the opposition from this summer, according to BBC Sport.





The law was unanimously approved by IFAB at its annual general meeting in Northern Ireland on Saturday.

It will be in place at FIFA’s Club World Cup, which takes place in the USA from 15 June to 13 July.

Under the current law keepers should be punished if they hold the ball for more than six seconds, with the opposition being awarded an indirect free-kick.

But the CEO of the Football Association of Wales (FAW) Noel Mooney said implementation of the six-second rule had dissolved over time.

Mooney said it is hoped that the new law will lead to a reduction in time wasting.

Already trialled in over 400 games in three different competitions, including the Premier League 2, referees will also warn the goalkeepers with a five-second countdown before they are penalised.

Speaking on the new rule FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstrom said: “We had the test and the test was very successful. The referees didn’t have to signal for a corner [often].”

Also IFAB voted to continue offside trials in which the attacker will be ruled onside if his torso is level with the second to last defender.



