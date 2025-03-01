Lookman Features As Atalanta Miss Chance To Go Top After Draw Vs Venezia

Ademola Lookman was in action for Atalanta but could not help them overcome struggling Venezia as both teams played a 0-0 draw in the Serie A on Saturday.

Atalanta needed to win by 3-0 to temporarily go top in the league table.





Unfortunately, they could not breakdown a resolute Venezia side who are in 19th place on 18 points and are without a win in 2025.

The draw means Atalanta remain in third place on 55 points, two points off leaders Inter and a point behind second-placed Napoli.

Lookman featured in what was his 21st appearance (12 goals) in the Serie A this season.

It was a game Atalanta dominated in every area but failed to score.

The Europa League champions had three shots on target to Venezia’s two, in shots off target Gianpiero Gasperini side had 11 while Venezia had three.

Atalanta had 59 ball possession to Venezia’s 41 and for corner kicks the Serie A title contenders had three with the visitors managing two.



