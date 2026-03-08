FA Cup: Playing Against Arsenal A Dream Come True –Mansfield Star

Mansfield’s Rhys Oates has revealed that playing against Arsenal was a dream come true for him.

Oates was in action for Mansfield who fell to a 2-1 defeat to the visiting Premier League leaders in Saturday’s fifth round fixture.

Arsenal worked hard to secure the victory as they continue their push to remain competitive across multiple competitions this season.

The Gunners entered the match as clear favourites, given their strong form and position at the top of the Premier League table.

However, Oates and his Mansfield teammates approached the fixture with confidence after their impressive win over Burnley in the previous round.

Oates acknowledged the challenge of facing such a strong opponent but emphasised how proud he was of the effort shown by the Mansfield players.

He also admitted that the experience of playing against Arsenal held personal significance for him.

“We created more chances than we thought we could, and we have given them a game,” Oates shared his thoughts as reported by the BBC (via one football.com).

“I had a few chances. I feel like I could have put one away myself. The players they have got they are going to make good interceptions. You just have to keep going. It was a dream come true. I said as a child I wanted to play for Arsenal or against Arsenal and I have managed to do that now.”



