Stop Criticizing Arsenal Focus On Your Struggling Team –Shearer Tells Brighton Manager

lan Shearer has hit back at Fabian Hurzeler’s criticism of Arsenal’s ‘time wasting’ after their 1-0 win against Brighton this week.

Bukayo Saka’s goal sealed Arsenal’s victory over Brighton which has put them seven points clear at the top of the Premier League after Manchester City were held at home to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest.

But after the game, Hurzeler was unhappy with Arsenal’s game management and singled out David Raya for criticism after the goalkeeper went to ground on multiple occasions and required medical treatment.

‘I think there was only one team who tried to play football today,’ Hurzeler said.

‘If I asked everyone in this room did they enjoy this football game, I’m sure maybe one raises his arm because he’s a big Arsenal fan, besides that, no chance.

“In the end we have to make the limits or the Premier League has to make the limits. Where will this go in the future? One game we played 60 minutes net time [ball in play], then when you play against Arsenal it’s only 50 minutes, that’s ten minutes difference. This is what the supporters are paying for, you get my point.

“I won’t complain about the referee because it’s really difficult for him, do you want to send off the goalkeeper for two yellow cards for wasting time? This will never happen so what should he do? That’s the thing, that’s why you need rules, limits.”

When asked if Hurzeler may have said his comments in the heat of the moment, Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast (via Metro): “Yeah, I get that, I understand that and it’s perhaps the worst time to talk to a manager after a game, particularly when they’ve lost, because there are so many things racing through your head and you might say things you might not mean or might regret.

“But the Arsenal fans won’t give a damn what he thinks, won’t give a damn how Arsenal perform, as long as they go out and win that game.

“Arsenal fans would have watched that game and enjoyed it and enjoyed the result. He [Hurzeler] wouldn’t because his team are not doing as well as they should do. They’ve won three in 16… he’d be better off concentrating on his own team rather than any other team.”



