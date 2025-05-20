Close Menu
    Federation Cup: Kwara United Players Fired Up For Semi-Final Battle Against Rangers

    Kabir Mohammed, captain of Kwara United, has expressed the team’s determination to give their all in Wednesday’s President Federation Cup semi-final clash against six-time winners Rangers, Completesports.com reports.

    Mohammed spoke ahead of the much-anticipated encounter scheduled for the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (MJA), Onikan, Lagos, on Wednesday, 21 May 2025.

    “As a team, we’re ready for the Federation Cup semi-final match against Rangers on Wednesday,” Mohammed said.

    “We are determined to give everything for the full 90 minutes,” he added.

    Afeez Bankole ‘Spegy’, Kwara United’s right wing-back, echoed his captain’s confidence ahead of the high-stakes tie.

    “We are in Lagos for business, and our mission is clear — to bring home a national silverware for the Harmony Boys. We are poised to achieve our target,” Bankole stated confidently.

    Striker Wasiu Alalade also reflected the positive mood in camp, pointing out that unity among the players is a strong sign of success.

    “The bond in this team is something special. With this level of commitment and focus, we are capable of winning the coveted trophy for Kwara State.

    “We urge all football lovers to flood the Onikan Waterfront to support their darling club,” he added.

