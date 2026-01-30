Fenerbahce Push To Sign Lookman From Atalanta

Fenerbahce are pushing to sign Ademola Lookman before the end of the current transfer window, reports Completesports.com.

Director of sport Devin Ozek is said to be in Italy for negotiations.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the Turkish Super Lig giants will also look to agree personal terms with Lookman.

“Direct club to club talks between Fenerbahçe and Atalanta set to take place in Italy for Ademola Lookman,” Romano wrote on X.

“Talks to follow also on player side over personal terms; Fenerbahçe are trying.”

Atalanta are reportedly open to selling Lookman after signing Giacomo Raspadori from Atletico Madrid.

Fenerbahce could sign him on loan with obligation to buy at the end of the season for a total package of €40m.

The Nigeria international’s contract only runs to June 2027.

Lookman had pushed hard to join Inter last summer, but the Nerrazzuri failed to reach an agreement with Atalanta.

By Adeboye Amosu



