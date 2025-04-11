Loading live scores…
    Fernandes Breaks Mata’s Europa League Assist Record In Lyon Vs Man United

    James Agberebi

    Bruno Fernandes broke Juan Mata’s Europa League assist record following Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Lyon on Thursday night.

    Fernandes set up Joshua Zirkzee for United’s second goal with two minutes left to play which put them 2-1 ahead.


    Fernandes’ assist against Lyon means he has now provided more assists in the knockout rounds of the UEFA Europa League (12) than any other player in the competition, breaking Mata’s record. 

    Also, he has extended his record as the player with the most goals and assists in the competition (42) and the player with the most Goal/Assist in the knockout rounds (17). 

    United were close to recording an away win but an error by Andre Onana saw Lyon snatch a 95th minute equaliser.

    The Cameroonian international had also made an error which saw Lyon took the lead in the 25th minute.


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

