‘It Was Very Difficult’ — Ebuehi Speaks On Lengthy Injury Layoff

Empoli defender Tyronne Ebuehi is delighted to be back on the pitch again after his long-term injury layoff.

The 28-year-old suffered a cruciate ligament injury in Empoli’s Serie A clash with Bologna on March 15, 2024.





The right-back later went under the knife was sidelined for several months.

Ebuehi returned to action in Empoli’s draw against Cagliari last weekend.

It was the Nigeria international’s first appearance of the season for the modest side.

Read Also:UEL: Dessers, Balogun In Action As 10-Man Rangers Hold Bilbao To 0-0 Draw

“It was the second serious injury of my career, I was out for a year and it was very difficult. There were hard moments, but now I’m just happy to be back” he told the club’s official website.

Following his return to action, Ebuehi is now targeting a consistent run with the team.

“I’m happy to be back on the pitch, I feel ready and determined to give my contribution to escape relegation. I want to help the team in this final part of the season,” he added.

Roberto D’ Aversa’s side currently occupy 18th position on the league table, and are pushing hard to escape relegation.

Ebuehi said it is important for the players to give their all until the end.

“We must give everything until the end . This is the true spirit of Italian football, where even the so-called “big teams” must sweat for every point, just like us who are fighting for our championship,”he stated.

By Adeboye Amosu



