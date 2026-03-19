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    Fernandez Will Be A Great Asset To Eagles –Ex-International

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    Former Nigerian international Simon Zenke has lauded Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle’s invitation of Rangers defender Emmanuel Fernandez to the senior national team for the upcoming four-nation tournament in Jordan.

    Fernandez, who has been one of Rangers’ most outstanding players this ongoing season in the Scottish League, was named in Chelle’s 23-man squad that was released on Wednesday.

    Speaking with Footy Africa, Zenke stated that Fernandez will be a great asset to the Super Eagles, particularly due to his impressive performances and defensive skills demonstrated throughout the season.

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    “I first heard about him a couple of months ago when it was rumoured that Eric Chelle was looking to refresh the defensive lineup. Since then, I have been monitoring his progress closely.

    “He is a very good player, no doubt, even though I think this is his first major season with a consistent run of games in the top flight. To be honest, he has not done badly at all.

    “Fernandez is strong in the air, has great pace for a defender, and can tackle effectively, something that seems to be gradually disappearing in the modern game. He is also versatile, although he plays primarily as a central defender. I believe he will be a great asset to the team.”


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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