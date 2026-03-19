Fernandez Will Be A Great Asset To Eagles –Ex-International

Former Nigerian international Simon Zenke has lauded Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle’s invitation of Rangers defender Emmanuel Fernandez to the senior national team for the upcoming four-nation tournament in Jordan.



Fernandez, who has been one of Rangers’ most outstanding players this ongoing season in the Scottish League, was named in Chelle’s 23-man squad that was released on Wednesday.



Speaking with Footy Africa, Zenke stated that Fernandez will be a great asset to the Super Eagles, particularly due to his impressive performances and defensive skills demonstrated throughout the season.

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“I first heard about him a couple of months ago when it was rumoured that Eric Chelle was looking to refresh the defensive lineup. Since then, I have been monitoring his progress closely.



“He is a very good player, no doubt, even though I think this is his first major season with a consistent run of games in the top flight. To be honest, he has not done badly at all.



“Fernandez is strong in the air, has great pace for a defender, and can tackle effectively, something that seems to be gradually disappearing in the modern game. He is also versatile, although he plays primarily as a central defender. I believe he will be a great asset to the team.”



