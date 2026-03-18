UCL: Lookman Provides Assist As Atletico Overcome Spurs To Reach Quarterfinal; Osimhen’s Galatasaray Crash Out

Ademola Lookman had assist as Atletico Madrid progressed to the UEFA Champions League despite losing 3-2 to Tottenham Hotspur in Wednesday’s round of 16 second leg clash.

Atletico go through on a 7-5 aggregate scoreline thanks to their 5-2 win in the first leg.

With Spurs 1-0 up, the Super Eagles star received a pass on the counter, cut back on the edge of the box and laid it for Julian Alvarez who fired into the top corner to make it 1-1 on 47 minutes.

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France international Randal Kolo Muani opened the scoring in the 30th minute while Xavi Simons got Spurs’ second and third (penalty) goals on 52 and 90th minutes respectively.

Atletico’s second goal was scored by David Hancko who headed in from a corner to make it 2-2 with 15 minutes left to play.

At Anfield, Victor Osimhen had to go off with injury as Liverpool overturned their 1-0 first leg deficit to thrash Galatasaray 4-0.

In the other fixture, Bayern Munich booked their last eight spot with a convincing 4-1 win against Atalanta.

The German giants advanced into the next round on a 10-2 win on aggregate.

Meanwhile, the quarter-final pairing is now set with heavyweight clashes lined up.

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain will face Liverpool, Barcelona will take on Atletico Madrid, it will be Real Madrid versus Bayern Munich and Arsenal squaring off with Sporting Lisbon.

By James Agberebi



