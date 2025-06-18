FIFA CWC: Al-Hilal Hold Real Madrid In Miami

Al-Hilal came from behind to draw 1-1 with Real Madrid in their FIFA Club World Cup opener at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The Saudi club started the game brightly, and had a Renan Lodi’ s goal ruled out for offside.

It was however Real Madrid that took the lead four minutes after the half hour mark through Gonzalo Garcia.

Garcia slotted the ball home after he was set up by Rodrygo’s low cross.

Al Hilal fought back and equalised from Ruben Neves’ penalty four minutes before the break.

Real Madrid’s substitute Arda Guler rattled the crossbar early in the second half.

Xabi Alonso’s side were awarded a penalty late in the game following a foul on Garcia by Mohammed Alqahtani just inside the box.

Federico Valverde’s spot-kick was however saved by Morocco international Yassine Bounou.



